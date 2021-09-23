Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 23, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka‘s bodyguards had a rough time in Nakuru on Wednesday when the Wiper Democratic Movement Party leader started criticising Deputy President William Ruto.

Kalonzo was in Nakuru for a meeting with Nakuru County Governor, Lee Kinyanjui and after the meeting, he decided to address a small crowd that had gathered outside Nakuru County Headquarters.

Hell broke loose when the Wiper boss started demonising DP Ruto, saying he is a patented thief of public money.

Kalonzo’s words didn’t go well with a group of residents who threatened to disrupt his rally before his bodyguards surrounded his vehicle.

“Ukifika Nairobi hakikisha umewasalimia sana.

“Kwanza uyo hustler makes sure utamfikishia salamu za Nakuru,” One resident is heard saying.

DP Ruto is the self-proclaimed leader of the ‘hustler movement’.

