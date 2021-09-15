Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka embarked on a mission to woo Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru after she openly cut links with President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Jubilee Party.

Kalonzo personally led a delegation of Kamba leaders to Anne Waiguru’s home yesterday in an effort to persuade her to join OKA.

According to Kalonzo, the meeting was inspired by a message that Waiguru sent to one of the OKA principals.

In the message, Waiguru is said to have questioned OKA for being a men-only alliance, without bringing a female leader on board.

“The message was well received by one of the gentlemen after we had our OKA meeting in one of the local hotels. It read that it (OKA) was a man’s club,” Kalonzo said.

In the meeting, Kalonzo also revealed that he is working with Anne Waiguru in an effort to win the Mt Kenya vote.

“I am ready to scale up the mountain. But I’m also very cautious not to cause any friction and no wonder I’m paying a courtesy call to the governor and engaging other local leaders,” he said.

The move by Waiguru to seek a political home in One Kenya Alliance comes after a revelation by the ANC party that they are wooing her.

“As ANC, we are going to stand in solidarity with her and we are courting her to be one of our political kingpins in Central Kenya,” ANC deputy party leader Ayub Savula said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST