Sunday, September 19, 2021 – An outspoken Governor from the Kalenjin community has dumped Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler nation and joined former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bandwagon ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

Speaking in Moiben during the burial of area MP Silas Tiren‘s mother Susan Tiren on Saturday, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos said he has joined Raila Odinga’s camp and he has no apologies.

He went ahead to reveal that he has joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party under Raila Odinga and will support his presidential bid in 2022.

“We must respect each other and work for our people.

“Even me, I have crossed over to Raila Odinga’s camp.

“People have been calling me names yet they were with Raila in the past.

“The good things they saw in Raila in 2007, are the same ones I am seeing in him at the moment.

“You will make noise but you will take me nowhere,” bold Tolgos said amid murmurs and laughter from the mourners.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, a close ally of DP Ruto, was among the mourners who attended the burial.

