Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Newly elected Kabuchai MP, Majibo Kalasinga, has come out to dismiss claims that he has dumped Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya for Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In an interview with one of the local publications on Tuesday, Kalasinga assured Ford Kenya supporters of his allegiance to the party and its leadership.

He said that his attendance at DP Ruto’s rally had nothing to do with ditching Ford Kenya.

“My support for Wetangula is unwavering, those thinking that me attending DP William Ruto’s rally was a way of ditching Ford Kenya should rethink,” Kalasinga said.

According to him, he attended Ruto’s meeting because the country’s second in command was visiting his region.

He asked his critics to stop spreading “unhealthy propaganda” which he claimed will affect his relationship with Moses Wetangula.

“If I win my current seat next year on Ford Kenya party and Ruto wins the Presidency on UDA, if we meet would I have defected to UDA?

“Let’s stop petty politics and work for our people,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST