Position: Junior Accountant (Nairobi)

An established real estate Company in Nairobi is currently hiring for a Junior Accountant position.

Qualifications

CPA (K)

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a busy accounting environment.

Good analytical skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Team player.

Ability to work with tight deadlines.

Duty station: Nairobi

Anticipated start date: Immediately.

How to apply

We consider online applications.

Please email your cover letter and updated word document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and current or Last gross pay salary. (Junior Accountant Post-Current or Last Gross pay XXXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.