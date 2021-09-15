Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 15 September 2021 – Former Ukoo Flani Group Member, Julius Owino alias Juliani, has revealed that he met Lillian Ng’ang’a many months before their relationship was publicized.

Speaking in an interview, the talented rapper disclosed that he met Lillian for the first time in June 2021.

He was attracted to her because of her values, clarity of mind, and purpose, and immediately, he hatched a plan to woo her.

Juliani joked that he did not sleep in class after falling in love with Lillian’s personality.

He started hitting on her and managed to sweep her heart.

By then, Lillian had already parted ways with Governor Alfred Mutua.

“Lillian and I met like in early June or mid-June. As a man, I did not sleep in class.

“I have not seen many women like her. She has clarity of mind, clarity of purpose and she values self-respect,” he said.

Here’s a sneak peek of Juliani’s interview with KTN host Charles Otieno.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.