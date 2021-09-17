Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2021 – Rapper Julius Owino popularly known by his stage name ‘Juliani’, and Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua’s ex-wife, Lillian Ng’ang’a, are without a doubt the ‘it celebrity couple’ in the country at the moment.

Juliani and Lillian made their relationship public last month, days after the latter confirmed separation from the county boss.

The 37-year old rapper opened up about his relationship with the former Machakos first lady in an interview with a local daily.

According to the celebrated rapper, he met Lillian around June/July this year and seized the opportunity with both hands.

“I met her around June or July na kama mwanamme, siku waste time…She has clarity of mind, clarity of purpose.”

“She respects herself. When I met her, I immediately wanted her to be my friend, nikipata Zaidi ya hio, nitashukuru mungu,” Juliani said.

Juliani, who is a father of a beautiful daughter from her previous relationship with actress Brenda Wairimu, stated that he found more than he was looking for in a woman from Lillian.

The rapper also addressed the threats he received to his life after he went public about his affair with Lillian but did not disclose the person behind the threats.

“I was doing something and later when I looked at my phone, I saw four missed calls. I called back twice and my calls weren’t picked. The caller then called back and upon picking, nilipewa msomo for two minutes. I recorded the conversation and texts were also sent to me,” he added.

