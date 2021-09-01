Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 01 September 2021 – Former Ukoo Flani rapper, Julius Owino alias Juliani, has posted a cryptic message on Twitter, hinting that he might be having a relationship with Governor Alfred Mutua’s immediate ex-wife, Lilian Nganga.

In a tweet, Juliani asked fans to draw their conclusion, adding there is no need for a statement on the same.

“Asante sana for all who’ve reached out the past couple of weeks. Mola awazidishie. No need for a statement about the obvious issue. I know you can think for yourselves. Draw your own conclusions. I believe in you” he posted.

Juliani’s cryptic message comes days after he was spotted on a date with Lillian at a lavish hotel in Nairobi.

Last week, he also posted a romantic photo goofing around with Lillian on his Instagram stories and then deleted it.

Before Lillian confirmed her breakup with Mutua, ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare had revealed that she had been spotted booking a hotel with Juliani along Thika Road.

Although Lillian has not come out to clear the air on their alleged relationship, there are all indications that something is going on between the two.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.