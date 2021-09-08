Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 8, 2021 – Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta cannot sack his deputy, William Ruto, despite their apparent falling out.

Speaking in a meeting attended by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) presidential hopeful, Jimmy Wanjigi on Tuesday, Murathe stated that during a Presidential election, the president and the deputy are normally elected as a pair.

He further quoted Article 148 of the constitution, which states that both the President and his Deputy cannot go past two terms and when the president is out of the country, the deputy is expected to take over his responsibilities.

At the same time, Murathe stated that whoever will be nominated by the Jubilee Party and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will be supported wholeheartedly since both Uhuru and Ruto are constitutionally barred from vying for the seat in 2022.

ODM and Jubilee will front a joint presidential candidate in 2022 since the two parties have signed a pre-election agreement to work together ahead of 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST