Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – UDA Chairman and former Machakos Senator, Johnson Muthama, has hit out at his former party, Wiper Democratic Movement, saying that the outfit is in shambles since he left.

In a statement on his social media, Muthama also took a swipe at his former party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, whom he accused of being “politically unattractive”.

“Since I left Wiper Party, it has suffered from political apathy over the years,” said Muthama in a tweet.

He added that the leader of the Wiper party is facing difficulties in attracting candidates for the position of running mate as we are approaching next year’s polls due to his indecisiveness.

“As you can see in the STAR front page, Kalonzo Musyoka is not even attracting any possible suitor for the position of a running mate,” he added

He noted that the problems facing his former party are the lack of internal democracy, alienation of party members and constant wrangles.

“The party alienates its members and can make one suffer from social and psychological damage due to lack of personal and political interaction within the party structures,” he added.

Muthama ditched the Wiper party to support Deputy President William Ruto and his UDA party

The Kenyan DAILY POST