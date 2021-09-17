Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 17, 2021 – Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi has admitted that it will be difficult for ODM Leader Raila Odinga to climb the mountain all by himself because Kikuyus generally hate him.

Speaking during a tour of the Nyanza region yesterday, Wanjigi noted that the negative perception that the Mt Kenya people have against Raila Odinga is so strong that it will take some magic to change the minds of the Kikuyu people.

He dared President Uhuru Kenyatta to take Raila to Central Kenya to prove that their handshake deal is strong.

According to Wanjigi, the wrong perception can only be cleared in the minds of residents if President Uhuru makes an effort to take Raila to Central Kenya, otherwise, he may never make it to State House.

“The President should have taken Raila to Central three years ago after the handshake if he meant well for the unity of the country.”

“It is very difficult to change the narrative planted in the minds of the people of Central Kenya about Jakom (Raila Odinga),” said Jimmy Wanjigi while addressing ODM supporters in Homa Bay County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST