Wednesday, 29 September 2021 – Popular comedian, actor, and radio presenter, Felix Odwiour alias Jalang’o, has inspired his fans after sharing a throwback photo of himself taken 15 years ago.

Back then, he was a struggling actor at Kenya National Theatre.

He used to camp at the national theatre to look for opportunities.

He had just landed from the village where he was a fisherman.

He posted the photo and captioned it, ‘’No giving up! The race is against poverty not against each other… the year is 2006! Kenya National Theatre,”

See the photo and be inspired.

