Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Kiss FM presenter, Felix Odwiour alias Jalang’o, is set to intensify his campaigns ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

The popular radio presenter is vying for the Lang’ata Parliamentary seat that is currently occupied by Nixon Korir.

Speaking in an interview with Massawe Jappani, Jalang’o said he will resign from his radio job in February next year.

“On February date 9 next year, I will quit my radio job.

“I will miss my mic but when I go to Parliament, I will open Bunge FM,” he said.

When asked to share his manifesto, Jalas said his main agenda is to fight corruption.

“My slogan is ‘Utu wa Watu’, I am so humane and that is what people should understand. Once you are humane, you will not squander funds allocated for development. Corruption is what I want to deal with first,” he added.

He will vie for the seat using the ODM party that he officially joined in June this year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.