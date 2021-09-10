Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – A woman who reduced Interior CS Fred Matiang’i’s security to a joke after snaking past his detail during a function in Ibacho, Kisii County, on Wednesday, before being roughed up and frog-matched to a police car, has broken her silence.

In an interview, the woman, only identified as Christine, narrated that she wanted to request the CS to transfer police officers from Nyaribari.

Christine argued that there had been an increase in theft and attack cases in the area and that the police officers were not proactive when residents reported the matter.

“We have raised the issue with the County Commander and the County Commissioner on several occasions and asked them to transfer some police officers, but it is yet to happen,” she stated.

Christine, a jobless university graduate and a mother of two, said she believed that some of the police officers in the area were working with lawbreakers and covering up felonies, referencing a case where two headteachers were burnt beyond recognition inside their houses.

“I was so shocked when I was beaten up by the security detail.”

“I did not want to borrow money from the CS, but wanted to pass across the important information.”

“The police commander most likely knew what I was going to tell the CS because I had reported the issues to him a number of times. That could have been the reason why he beat me up,” she said.

Further, Christine disclosed that CS Matiang’i knew her, adding that they once talked on phone.

“If indeed I wanted money from him, I would have just sent him a message because we know each other, but that was not what I wanted.”

Christine had managed to snake through Matiang’i’s security detail and made her way towards his helicopter in a bid to get an audience with him.

