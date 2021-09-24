Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 24, 2021 – Former Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, has said he will not fold his party, Chama Cha Mashinani(CCM), and join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance(UDA).

In a statement issued by the party through its Director of Elections and acting Secretary-General Albert Kochei, the CCM party said it is going to field candidates in all elective seats in the 2022 general elections.

However, the party said it will not field a Presidential candidate but will support Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

“CCM will field candidates for all elective positions in the coming general elections except the presidential candidate.

“We urge all our party members to continue with Hustler Mashinani’s message,” read part of the statement.

The party further said it is going to work together with Ruto’s hustler nation ideology, adding that it will champion developments at the grassroots levels

“Kazi Mashinani is our new program that is a Marshall plan for fresh economic impetus.

“We expect it to trigger a new agrarian revolution.

“Kazi ni Kazi resonates well with our belief that every job is dignified irrespective of qualifications required,” the statement added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST