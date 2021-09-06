Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – As the battle for the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region rages, top contenders in the 2022 presidential race are not leaving anything to chance in making the region the center of their campaigns.

With Deputy President William Ruto appearing to have an edge over the rest of the contenders in the region, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is planning to counter him.

According to sources, Raila may be planning to pick Agriculture CS Peter Munya, who is from Mt. Kenya East, as his running mate in 2022 in order to consolidate Mt. Kenya votes.

This was alluded to by Munya himself who welcomed the idea of being Raila’s running mate.

Speaking yesterday, Munya noted that he is open to deputising former Prime Minister Raila Odinga whose ideas he termed as visionary.

“If I’m offered the position of Raila’s running mate, I’m okay with it,” declared Munya.

This comes even as Ruto was also eyeing Munya as a potential running mate, but the Agriculture CS has since turned him down, claiming he can never work with the DP after accusing him of plotting his assassination.

The Kenyan DAILY POST