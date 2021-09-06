Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has ruled out any possibility of working with Deputy President William Ruto, let alone deputizing him, in the 2022 General Election.

This follows rumours that Ruto has his eyes set on Munya and that he was planning to pick him as his running mate in 2022.

Speaking over the weekend at a hotel in Meru, Munya revisited the claims of the July 2019 assassination against Deputy President William Ruto, noting that he can never work with him after the wild claims.

The CS argued that it was absurd he could be expected to be the running mate of a person who accused him of plotting his assassination.

“How can I work with someone who once accused me of planning to kill him? That can never happen,” stated Munya.

He spoke at an event attended by Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, and his Tharaka Nithi counterpart, Muthomi Njuki.

Munya also confirmed that for now, he is more concerned with running for the Meru Governor seat as political realignments take shape.

“For now I am eyeing the governor’s seat. But if national duty calls, I will not hesitate to go for it,” Munya stated.

Munya was among the Kieleweke leaders who were accused of planning to assassinate Ruto after a meeting at La Mada Hotel.

Others were CSs Joe Mucheru (ICT), Sicily Kariuki (Health), and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho.

The Kenyan DAILY POST