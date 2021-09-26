Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 26, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto took his campaigns to Luo Nyanza with his first port of call being Migori County.

Speaking to residents, Ruto declared his plans to form the next government with Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

Ruto stated that he was determined to work with Obado after Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga deserted the governor and even tried to impeach him.

The DP declared that he will work with Obado and form the next government, adding that ODM had been referring to the Migori County boss as his mole.

According to Ruto, his friendship with Obado had caused the governor to lose favour with the Raila Odinga-led party that enjoys immense popularity in the region.

He stated that he has always been friends with Obado since he was the Agriculture Minister during the Mwai Kibaki era.

The DP stated he appointed Obado to head the Kenya sugar board.

“Obado is my friend and even ODM says he is Ruto’s mole and it’s because we have come from far together.

“When I was a Minister I appointed him as the chairperson of the Kenya Sugar Board.”

“The people of Rapogi, I am asking you to give me Obado so that we can form the next government,” Ruto remarked.

