Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – Controversial exiled Lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has warned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that he is being played by President Uhuru Kenyatta, following the appointment of former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba as the Director-General of the Communication Authority of Kenya ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Venting on Twitter, Miguna urged Raila to be wary of Uhuru because he could be up to no good.

According to him, Chiloba is the man that cost Raila the presidency in 2017 and for him to be appointed the Director-General of all communications in Kenya close to the 2022 General Election is suspect.

“Is this a joke? Is conman Raila Odinga seeing how much he is being played like the greedy senile idiot he is?

“Let them start practicing: “Chiloba Must Go!” Miguna tweeted.

It now remains to be seen how everything will pan out as we head to the polls next year.

The Kenyan DAILY POST