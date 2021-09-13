Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 13, 2021 – Controversial Neno Evangelism Ministry Pastor, James Maina Ng’ang’a, could be a devil’s agent going by the advice he gave disgraced House of Grace Church Bishop David Muriithi, who is accused of impregnating a lady in his church.

Judy Mutave is in court demanding a Sh 100,000 monthly upkeep from Pastor Muriithi who impregnated her.

Muriithi later agreed to pay Sh10, 000 monthly as child support, arguing that he depends on well-wishers for survival.

Speaking during a sermon at one of his churches in Nairobi on Sunday, Pastor Ng’ang’a, who is a close friend of Bishop Muriithi, strongly defended his friend while condemning the baby mama Judy Mutave.

Ng’ang’a called on Muriithi to sue his baby mama for getting pregnant with him without his approval.

“By the way nliona sijui nani amelala na msichana akazaa mtoto, unajua kama ni mimi namshtaki kotini kwamba umechukua mbegu,” said the controversial preacher.

He further said Muriithi was tempted by the devil himself, and that he should take custody of the baby instead of paying child support.

“Munaonea tu pastor na huyo mwenye ni shetani amekuja kushika yeye.

“Ata kama walilala na yeye kama ni mimi nakushtaki huyo mtoto wangu ulete uliiba mbegu yangu.

“Maana kama ulinikamata tukaenda honeymoon hukuniambia… Gomeno kufa na hio mtoto,” Ng’ang’a lamented.

The Kenyan DAILY POST