Saturday, September 4, 2021 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has made a statement that may indicate he is on the deep state’s payroll to split the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Friday, Mwangi, who is also The Service Party (TSP) leader, expressed his fears that his colleagues in Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Nation are out to pin down democracy.

Kiunjuri, who stood his ground that he was not going to fold his party and join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, alleged that the DP allies from the Mount Kenya Region have been speaking ill of him, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, and other party leaders from the region.

“If you are running away from Jubilee because of politics of intimidation and coercion, we cannot afford to get into another situation like that again.

“Whoever fights and also demeans other political parties goes against the principles of democracy and that should really worry us,” Kiunjuri said.

Kiunjuri spoke hours before DP Ruto met with Mt Kenya leaders at Aberdare Cottages in Nanyuki where issues of folding parties will be discussed.

