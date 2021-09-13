Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 13, 2021 – Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government to move swiftly and arrest all those involved in the Laikipia county skirmishes that have left 10 people dead and properties worth millions destroyed.

Speaking on Sunday during Kiririmbi Show on Inooro TV, Kioni said the Laikipia bandits are well known by the government and should be apprehended.

Kioni claimed that the bullets fired in Laikipia are coming from the Eldoret Bullet Factory, while the guns have been sourced from Uganda.

Though he didn’t refer to Deputy President William Ruto or Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Kioni said the Laikipia skirmishes are well organized to weaken President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s government.

Kioni also said that the pushers of the violence want President Uhuru to react so that they can accuse him of committing war crimes and take him to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST