Monday, September 20, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto attended a church service in Githunguri, Kiambu County, on Sunday, where he refused to play politics when given the microphone to address the gathering.

Instead, the DP urged Kenyans to adopt children from children’s homes and help widows and quoted several bible verses to support his call.

However, when the service ended, the DP took his campaign trail to Githunguri town, where he held a mammoth rally to market his 2022 presidential bid.

During the rally, one of the vehicles in his entourage ran over a middle-aged man.

The injured was rushed to Komothai hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Many residents were shocked by the accident and some accused DP Ruto of ‘sacrificing youths to his gods’ to win the 2022 presidential election.

Here is the photo of the accident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.