Wednesday, 08 September 2021 – Former gospel singer Willy Paul has given fans a glimpse of his multi-million mansion in Syokimau.

The flamboyant singer, who grew up in Mathare Slums, invited YouTuber Mungai Eve to his lavish home in the outskirts of Nairobi and took her around the state-of-the-art mansion.

The Youtuber first showed off Willy Paul’s swanky Mercedes Benz and spacious parking lot before getting into the house.

After getting into the house, she displayed Pozze’s spacious living room that has a dining table, expensive sofas, and a huge TV before going around showing fans other sections of the lavish house.

The singer takes his security seriously since he has installed CCTV cameras all over his palatial home both inside and outside.

He even gave fans a glimpse of his spacious bedroom and by just looking at the video, you can tell his music career is thriving.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.