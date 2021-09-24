Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 24, 2021 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has disqualified Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria’s Chama Cha Kazi Party candidate in the upcoming Kiagu Ward by-election.

In an announcement yesterday, IEBC stated that Milton Mwenda will not be allowed to contest in the Kiagu by-election in Meru County that is slated for October 14, 2021.

This is after Milton failed to resign as a public officer within the legally provided timeline of seven days after the declaration of the vacancy.

However, Kuria’s party was given 72 hours to submit another candidate to fill in the position.

Nathan Gitonga of the National Ordinary People Empowerment Union (Nopeu) was also disqualified from contesting in the by-election for reasons similar to those of Mwenda.

Gitonga’s party was, however, not allowed to nominate another candidate.

The disqualification hands the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) associated with Deputy President William Ruto an early lead, considering that its candidate, Simon Kiambi, is the favourite to clinch the seat after gaining so much ground.

Other candidates who were cleared and handed certificates to contest by IEBC Returning Officer Pamela Karimi include Haron Kaburu (Maendeleo Chap Chap party), Samson Magambo (Jubilee), Joseph Mwangi of Democratic Party, Patrick Kananda of Chama Cha Uzalendo and Joshua Nabea of Ford Kenya, Scholastica Mwendwa (Party of Democratic Unity), Douglas Kirimi (Safina), and Phillip Micheni (Peoples Party of Kenya).

The seat fell vacant following the demise of Eunice Karegi of Governor Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap party (MCC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST