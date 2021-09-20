Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, September 20, 2021 – Gospel singer Guardian Angel was trolled badly when he introduced his 51-year-old wife, Esther Musila, for the first time.
Kenyans from all walks of life castigated him for falling in love with a woman old enough to be his mother.
Their huge age difference is still a topic of discussion on social media.
However, the popular gospel singer says he is not bothered by people’s opinions.
He posted a cute photo goofing around with his beautiful wife while rocking matching outfits and captioned it, “If I had listened to their noises, I would have lost a special gift.
“I am proud of me,”
He also posted another cute photo of Esther and gushed over her beauty.
He simply captioned the photo, “Mine’’.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
