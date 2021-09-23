Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 23, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will not need Opposition when he becomes President in 2022.

This was revealed by ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, who said Raila and the party have the best plans and policies for the country and will make government operations so smooth that there will be no need for Opposition.

Sifuna stressed that once Raila takes control of the government, corruption, among other vices, will be a thing of the past.

The ODM party, which has been the official opposition from 2005 when it was formed to date, is accused of not playing their role of offering the government checks and balances after the March 2018 handshake between ODM party leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I foresee under the leadership of ODM, there will be no need for the Opposition because we will be implementing good policies. Something good does not require correction,” Sifuna noted.

Sifuna also told off those who claim that the party is currently ineffective because it’s part of the current government and thus unable to point out mistakes.

“As ODM, we are asking to be given the chance to be the creators of policies, rather than waiting for us to correct the government.

“Give us the chance to be the creators of the ideas and policies,” he added.

He also noted that he has lately been receiving complaints from Kenyans who want Raila to solve their problems, yet when it’s voting time they ignore him.

“Every time people say Raila has the solutions in this or that. When a problem arises, people always come to my office, requesting Raila’s help yet when it comes to elections they come up with excuses for not voting for him.

“They bring up age and tribe as a reason not to vote for Raila,” Sifuna stated, adding that it’s unfair.

He urged Kenyans to register and come out in large numbers once the election starts in order for them not to complain when bad leaders are elected.

