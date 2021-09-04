Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 4, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi has dismissed claims that he is positioning himself to be the running mate of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga during the upcoming 2022 presidential election.

Speaking in Vihiga County on Saturday, Mudavadi said his name must be on the presidential ballot and he will not be anyone’s running mate despite being coerced by President Uhuru Kenyatta to endorse Raila Odinga‘s presidential bid in 2022.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, who accompanied Mudavadi, said the Luhya nation is behind him and they will do anything possible to ensure he becomes the fifth President of Kenya.

On his part, Lugari MP, Ayub Savula, expressed hope that Mudavadi will be the next President of Kenya and revealed the region where he will pick his running mate from.

“Soon the ANC party led by Musalia Mudavadi will be carrying out some changes in the Party.

“I would like to announce officially that Mudavadi’s Deputy will be from Mount Kenya”, Savula stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST