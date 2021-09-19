Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 19 September 2021 – Upcoming model, Phidelia Mutunga, has gushed over her 63-year-old fiancé, Daryl Wilson, the Managing Director of Coca-Cola Africa.

Taking to her Instagram page, the 27-year-old beauty queen showered praises on the aging corporate boss and said that she fell in love with him from the first day that they met.

Phidelia said Wilson always brightens her days, adding that his heart is so pure and forgiving.

She further said that if she was given a chance, she would choose him over and over again.

The romantic post on her Instagram page reads, “Sometimes I just think back to the first time I laid eyes on you my fiancé.

“I knew right then that I had found someone incredible.

“Ever since that very moment, all I have ever wanted was to be with you.

“No matter how dark my day is, seeing you always brightens it and makes me realize that with you, I am doing right.

“Your heart is so pure and so forgiving that it will always be the center of my attention.

“I look forward to saying I do and many more special days ahead of us. I choose you.

“And I’ll choose you over and over.

“Without a pause, without a doubt, in a heartbeat.

“I’ll keep choosing you. I love you”.

Phidelia and Daryl Wilson are in Dubai for a vacation even as his ex-wife Quinter Mercy continues ranting on social media.

See photos below.

