Thursday, 30 September 2021 – Daryl Wilson’s Kenyan ex-wife, Mercy Quinter, wants him arrested, jailed and deported for destroying the lives of young ladies.

Ranting on her Instagram page, Mercy said that the controversial corporate boss, who is the Managing Director of Coca-Cola Africa, has been preying on young ladies through dating sites.

He lures ladies who are young enough to be his daughters with money and then dumps them after destroying their lives.

Mercy has vowed that she will fight tooth and nail until her ex-husband is arrested and deported.

“I want him to pay for his crimes, arrested and jailed. I want him deported,” She posted.

Here’s a screenshot of her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.