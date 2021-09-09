Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has revealed that he will be part of the government that will be formed after the 2022 General Election, a clear indication that he could vie for the presidency.

Speaking in Nyamira County yesterday during the upgrading of Ekerenyo Sub-County hospital to a Referral hospital, Matiang’i assured the Gusii community that he is eying a national political seat.

The Interior CS said that his future political ambitions will be guided by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Raila Odinga.

“I want to assure the Gusii community that I am not going to let them down when it comes to political succession in this country.”

“I am right in between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake co-principal Raila Odinga and I know my space is right in between them,” he said.

Matiang’i said the Kisii region was ripe to have a presidential candidate urging the region to come out in large numbers and register as voters.

“I want to tell Kenyans that the Kisii community will be right at the center where the national cake will be shared and we will not be watching from outside,” he added.

Matiang’i was responding to calls by area Members of Parliament who challenged him to publicly declare his State House bid.

He said President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ODM leader Raila Odinga must not be ignored when it comes to the 2022 succession matrix.

Matiang’i is now trying to crush potential competitors with his eyes on Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST