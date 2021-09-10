Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Quinter Mercy, the ex-wife to Coca-Cola Africa boss, Darly Wilson, has revealed that she was not happy despite being married to the wealthy corporate boss.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mercy said that she wore expensive clothes and dined in high-end hotels but she was lonely.

“I was lonely despite all that money.

“All I could see were Guccis and Balenciagas but my heart and life was empty,” she wrote.

Mercy further revealed that when she got married to Darly Wilson at 22 years of age, he used to drug her before having sex with her.

He would put sleeping tablets in her drinks and then have sex with her when she passes out.

She would then wake up the following day with blisters on her private parts.

Read her shocking post on Instagram stories.

