Tuesday, 21 September 2021 – Popular TV host, Angeline Wanjeri, has disclosed why she resigned from Kiss TV about two months ago.

The ever-smiling TV host wrote a long post and revealed that despite the glitz and glamour, she was broke, in debt and completely dissatisfied.

She had contemplated resigning for years but fear of the unknown always held her back.

Angeline said she is planning to set up her own production company and thanked her former employer Radio Africa Group for giving her an opportunity to grow her career.

Here’s what she posted on her Instagram page.

Long Post Alert*

On August 24th, I made a life changing decision. I resigned from my position at KISS TV! This has been a long time coming.

Those close to me know that this is a move I have been contemplating for years, but fear of the unknown always held me back. For many, the Pandemic has been an eye opening experience. It has been for me too.

I have suffered greatly financially for the past 2 years and at certain points felt that I would not make it. I was broke, in debt and completely dissatisfied with the direction my life was taking both personally and professionally.

I needed to make a change and this begun with my resignation. I have nothing but respect for the organisation that gave me my first shot at TV. I’ve got nothing but love for my colleagues who later begun to feel like family.

I am totally grateful for the shared experiences and the lessons learnt. This is not the end of Angeline Wanjeri. It is just the beginning.

I am currently in the process of registering my company, purchasing equipment and working on my own production. Am I scared? Hell YEAH! Will this be easy? Hell NO! Yet I feel more alive than I have in a really long time.

None of this would be possible without the love and support of my dad! Enyewe, guys, love and respect your parents. They’ll always have your back no matter what. To my friends that called me, checked up on me, loved on me…I am forever grateful.

And finally, to my fans. Thank you so much for the love and support shown to me all these years. I appreciate each and every one of you.

They say sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you’ve ever been, to stand back up taller than you ever were!

May God guide my way up. Be blessed and have a fantastic weekend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.