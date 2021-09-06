Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 September 2021 – Kiss 100 radio presenter, Felix Odwiour alias Jalang’o, stunned his fans after he shared a throwback photo to prove that he has come a long way.

Jalang’o is currently among the richest celebrities in Kenya with vast investments but before the glitz and glamour, he was struggling to make ends meet as seen in the throwback photo that he posted on his Instagram page.

He shared the photo and captioned it, “Many moons ago…we look back and thank God! Here, I was at Kawangware hope centre.”

The throwback photo comes a week after Edgar Obare linked him to the wash wash business.

Edgar claimed that Jalang’o is used by fraudsters to do money laundering.

However, he rubbished the claims and said that he has worked hard for his wealth.

The popular comedian and radio presenter said he has never stolen from anyone, adding that for the last 10 years, he wakes up at 4 AM daily to hustle hard.

Here’s the throwback photo that he posted.

