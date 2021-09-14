Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 September 2021 – A dad got infuriated after seeing what his son had posted on his WhatsApp status and ordered him to leave his house.

The young man had blocked his dad from seeing his WhatsApp status updates, not knowing that he was using WhatsApp GB, which enables someone to see somebody else’s WhatsApp status updates even after being blocked.

His son’s hilarious WhatsApp status update read, “Dad is ugly so I guess I got the looks from my mum,”

After reading the status, the infuriated dad told his son that he shouldn’t find him in his house when he comes back home.

“I shouldn’t find you in my house,” he responded to the status update.

The young man tried to cool down his dad, saying that he was just joking, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

“It’s just for fun dad. Nothing serious,” he responded and the no-nonsense dad wrote back saying, “And you are leaving my house just for fun as well.

“I should not find you just for fun,”

He even tried to send a voice note to his dad to apologize but the damage was already done.

Check out this hilarious conversation.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.