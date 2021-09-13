Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 September 2021 – Former Tahidi High actor, Joseph Kinuthia alias Omosh, now claims that he didn’t beg Kenyans to help him after his plight was highlighted earlier this year.

Speaking in an interview, the disgraced actor said that he simply asked God to help him and He sent help through well-wishers.

Omosh said he only asked for money from his family members when he was in financial turmoil but denied that he begged money from Kenyans.

“I never begged money from anyone. I simply asked God for help and he sent Kenyans to me,” he said.

Omosh further said that most people who pledged to help him on camera did not honour their promises.

However, there are those who sent him money but they didn’t publicize their kind deeds.

Here’s the video of the thankless comedian.

