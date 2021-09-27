Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 27 September 2021 – A lady has written to activist Boniface Mwangi and narrated how a man assaulted her and refused to pay her after sex.

They had agreed that he would pay her Sh 20,000 after a night of sex but he turned against her after satisfying his manly needs.

A scuffle ensued when she demanded her dues and during the melee, the brutal man reportedly beat her up.

His neighbour and a security guard later joined in and continued beating the aggrieved lady, calling her a prostitute.

He later threw her out of his house while she was half-naked.

Boniface Mwangi shared screenshots of the chilling messages that the lady sent to him, narrating the traumatic incident.

The man reportedly promised to pay the lady her dues after Mwangi intervened.

Here’s what Boniface Mwangi posted on his Twitter page.

