Friday, September 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has regretted playing a crucial role in the appointment of Interior CS Fred Matiang’i as a Cabinet Secretary.

Speaking at his official residence in Karen while meeting Tanga Tanga-allied leaders from the larger Nakuru County, Ruto stated he was instrumental in the vetting of Matiang’i after he and President Uhuru Kenyatta clinched the presidency in 2013.

After clinching the controversial 2013 presidency, Uhuru and Ruto unveiled a list of twelve Cabinet Secretary nominees in April in which Matiang’i was nominated and subsequently appointed as the CS for Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT).

He would later be moved to the Ministry of Education (2015) and then the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government in 2017, upon the demise of then CS Major Gen. (Rtd.) Joseph Nkaissery.

The Deputy President says that together with the President in 2013, they interviewed Matiang’i before appointing him into their team.

“In 2013, the President and I interviewed Matiang’i for the Cabinet post. We saw him as a good fit and gave him a job,” said the DP who addressed the leaders in the Swahili dialect.

However, Ruto said Matiang’i became arrogant and drunk with power and does not see him as someone who helped him to become who he is today.

Nonetheless, Ruto expressed willingness to work with Matiang’i on the condition that he goes back to his old self.

“The problem is that after we employed him, he has now grown to be very arrogant and full of himself. But if he stops that, we can work together and progress as Kenyans.”

He also accused the CS of creating a rift between him and Uhuru.

