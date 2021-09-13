Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 13, 2021 – Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has dismissed claims he stormed out of a church function in Butere, Kakamega County, after being denied a chance to address congregants.

On Sunday, reports indicated that Mudavadi and Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula stormed out of Butere Girls Secondary School grounds after ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit announced politicians would not be allowed to give speeches.

However, Mudavadi said he excused himself to attend another church function where he was the chief guest in Murang’a County.

Mudavadi said he sent a message to the Archbishop informing him that he had to leave early because he needed to travel to Kinyona Catholic Church in Kigumo.

Mudavadi said he was surprised to see reports in some sections of the media that he had stormed out of the consecration ceremony, saying they were false.

The function was attended by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga who waited for the function to end.

ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, in a tweet, condemned Mudavadi and Wetangula for storming out, saying it is shameful for leaders to do such a thing.

“Very shameful and disrespectful conduct. Worse still they stormed out when the first woman Bishop of the Anglican Church was giving her maiden speech,” Sifuna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST