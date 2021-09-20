Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – Controversial city preacher, Victor Kanyari, has added another expensive car to his parking lot.

The rogue preacher bought a Toyota Landcruiser V8 over the weekend and his congregants – among them his personal assistant – cannot keep calm.

Kanyari’s PA posted photos touching the high-end car and said he was tapping the anointing.

“It’s a super Sunday. Tapping the anointing.

“A brand new V8. Prophet Kanyari you are a blessing to me,” he wrote.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.