Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, September 20, 2021 – Controversial city preacher, Victor Kanyari, has added another expensive car to his parking lot.
The rogue preacher bought a Toyota Landcruiser V8 over the weekend and his congregants – among them his personal assistant – cannot keep calm.
Kanyari’s PA posted photos touching the high-end car and said he was tapping the anointing.
“It’s a super Sunday. Tapping the anointing.
“A brand new V8. Prophet Kanyari you are a blessing to me,” he wrote.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>