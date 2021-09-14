Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s son, Nick Ruto, has come out to clear the air following his birthday video that went viral on social media eliciting a myriad of reactions.

In the video, a man believed to be of Asian origin, is seen taking a chain and putting it on Nick’s neck amid cheers from the crowd, which was attending his 30th birthday party.

The video elicited mixed reactions with most people taking on different social media platforms to question his sexual orientation.

Venting on social media, Nick came out to clear the air that he was not in a relationship with the guy who gifted him the necklace.

Through his post, Nick, who is a lawyer by profession, argued that receiving a gift from a person of the same or different gender does not amount to a relationship.

He further advised his followers to build their circles around people who value friendship and can gift them during their special occasions.

“Build your circle and celebrate each other.”

“If you can, gift your friends the best you can on their special occasions like Birthdays, Anniversaries, weddings etc.”

“This will help you understand the value of friendship and comprehend that gifting a friend of same or opposite gender does NOT amount to erotic relationship.”

“Thank you all for your birthday wishes and gifts,” Nick Ruto wrote.

Nick has always maintained a low profile prior to this incident that propelled him to the streets of social media.

He has been engaging in activities that champion youths’ rights and empowerment through different forums.

The Kenyan DAILY POST