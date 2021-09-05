Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, September 5, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has denied claims he has been inciting a class war in Kenya through his bottom-up campaign messaging which seeks to appeal to the economically marginalized Kenyans.

This is after President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM Leader Raila Odinga and their allies accused him of setting up the rich against the poor with his hustler narrative

Speaking on Friday when he hosted small-scale traders from Embakasi North, Central, South, and Starehe constituencies at the Karen residence, Nairobi, Ruto admitted to being filthy rich and cannot, therefore, start a class war between the haves and the have nots as he will be a victim too.

“A rich person like me leading the hustler nation cannot start a class war between the rich and the poor, because that will hurt me too.”

“There is no war between the rich and the poor, hustler narrative is about something else,” he posed.

This comes even as the DP has been running around and parading himself as a hustler and hoodwinking the real hustlers with wheelbarrows; something that may upset them.

William Ruto’s hustler narrative has over time received criticism for its pro-poor policies with many claiming it is radicalizing the less fortunate in society to think they are poor because the rich or wealthy members of society have taken something from them (the poor).

Ruto’s sentiments come at a time when Kenyans are getting to terms with his vast empire after Interior CS Fred Matiang’i made public some of the multi-billion properties he owns, lifting the lead on just how rich the deputy president is.

