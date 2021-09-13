Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 September 2021 – A 49-year-old single mother of one is desperately looking for a Ben 10 to quench her thirst.

The well-endowed woman says she wants an energetic young man who can ‘chew’ her properly and make her happy because she is lonely after divorcing her husband.

She reached out to an influential Twitter user who helps single ladies and men find love, hoping that she will also get a Ben 10 to ‘keep her busy’.

“I am a single mother of 1 boy who is in University.

“I want a sweet boy who can satisfy me in bed and be able to do manly duties just to make me happy. I am divorced,” part of her message reads.

Here’s a photo of the lonely woman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.