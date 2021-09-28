Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Kenyans have suffered yet another blow days after an increase in fuel prices with milk prices also going up.

Milk processors have already increased the prices of the commodity even as Kenyans continue to suffer the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic that has crippled the economy.

According to the New Kenya Cooperative Creameries (KCC) Managing Director, Nixon Sigey, processors were last year forced to cushion consumers from paying more for milk following the increase in production cost.

Sigey explained that whereas the price paid to the farmers increased, the cost paid by consumers remained the same over the last year.

“Farmers prices increased from Ksh33 in March 2020 to Ksh45 currently.

“For a long time, consumer prices remained between Ksh45 and Ksh50 per packet depending on the brand,” Sigey stated.

Currently, half a litre of long-life milk is retailing at Ksh60, up from Ksh55 while fresh milk retails at Ksh55, up from Ksh50.

However, the new milk prices will see the cost revised upwards by between Ksh3 and Ksh5 per litre.

This is the first time the price of milk is going up in more than a year.

Following the Ksh7 increase per litre in prices of petroleum and diesel as announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on September 14, the cost of other products is bound to rise.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose family is the single largest owner of milk processing plants in the country, has yet to comment on the latest development that is pushing struggling Kenyans to poverty.

The Kenyan DAILY POST