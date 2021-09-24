Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 24 September 2021 – A lady has taken to Twitter to narrate an embarrassing incident that she found herself in after graduating from the University.

After tarmacking for long looking for a job without success, she landed an internship in one of the local companies.

While at her new workplace, she became friends with one of her colleagues.

They would go out for drinks and after some time, she developed a serious crush on him.

She tried to shoot her shot but the man was not bothered and that’s when she decided to lure him to sex.

They went for a night out and after getting drunk, she lured him to her house where they were to spend the night.

Horny like goats, they started undressing at the table room and as they were kissing and caressing, someone switched on the lights in the bedroom.

That’s when she discovered that her mother, who is a church leader, had visited her announced.

Her crush fled amid the confusion to avoid ugly scenes and left her to deal with the shame.

Her religious mother couldn’t believe what she had seen.

