Thursday, 23 September 2021 – Celebrated Kenyan sprinter, Ferdinand Omanyala, met his girlfriend and baby mama, Lavender, for the first time in 2016.

Speaking in an interview with Jeff Koinange, Lavender said she had gone for a sporting event in Nakuru when they bumped into each other at a hotel.

Omanyala then approached her and asked her for her phone number.

However, she turned down his request and instead asked for his phone number and promised to call him later.

“We met at a sporting event in Nakuru in 2016.

“I had gone running for a company and so was he.

“We bumped into each other at a hotel where I was taking lunch with some friends.

“He approached me and asked for my number but I told him to give me his instead,” she said.

Omanyala was disappointed after she failed to call or text even after asking for his phone number.

However, they met several months later and started communicating.

“I told him to give me his number but I never texted nor called. I met him several months later and that’s when we started communicating,” she added.

Omanyala confirmed in the interview with Jeff Koinange that his girlfriend was really hard to get.

“She never replied to my texts. She was really hard to get” he said.

