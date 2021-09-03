Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Managing Director of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, Darly Wilson, is set to marry a Kenyan beauty queen by the name of Phidelia Mutunga, who happens to be his ex-wife’s best friend.

The aging corporate boss proposed to the young lady, who was his ex-wife’s makeup artist during their lavish wedding that cost Ksh 15 Million, in an underground water restaurant at Meldavia.

Darly Wilson was once busted by his ex-wife at Sarova Stanley Hotel having ‘fun’ with Phidelia, leading to a nasty divorce.

After divorcing his wife Mercy, he fell in love with her best friend Phidelia and now, they are set to get married.

The upcoming beauty queen betrayed her friendship with Mercy and snatched her rich husband.

Here are hot photos of Phidelia, the former Miss Tourism Kwale County.

See photos of her soon-to-be husband Darly Wilson- a man old enough to be her grandfather.

