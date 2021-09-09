Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – CCTV footage has emerged showing the moment a patient got scared after a doctor entered the ward in a PPE gear.

The patient was resting on the bed and upon seeing the doctor who was going around the ward checking up on patients, she confused him with a ghost.

The patient immediately started screaming for help and scared the adjacent patient, who almost fled for safety.

The doctor had to switch on the light and calm down the patient before the worst happened.

Here’s the viral video of the dramatic incident that was captured on the hospital’s CCTV cameras.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.