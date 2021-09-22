Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has once again sparked uproar in the country by saying that the Mt Kenya region is yet to settle on whom to support for presidency in 2022.

Last month, Kuria was captured on camera saying that the region has settled on Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

However, on Wednesday, Kuria said the region will interview all the presidential candidates and will choose the best to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is retiring in August next year.

“We will have each of the presidential aspirants go through an open interview.

“Everyone will have to sit down for a grilling session; the one who offers the region the best deal [will get our support],” Kuria said.

Among the presidential candidates vying for the top seat includes Ruto, Orange Democratic Movement Party Leader Raila Odinga, and his Amani National Congress (ANC) counterpart, Musalia Mudavadi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST