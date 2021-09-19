Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 19 September 2021 – Neno Evangelism Founder, Pastor James Maina Ng’ang’a, is once again the talk of social media after he was captured on camera pulling his usual crazy stunts during a ‘deliverance service’ at his church.

Ng’ang’a hires people to stage miracles and pays them as low as Sh 200.

An aging man who was hired by the rogue preacher to pretend that he was possessed during a ‘deliverance service’ in his Neno Church was given a hot slap that he will never forget anytime soon.

The hot slap landed on the man’s cheeks as Ng’ang’a pretended that he was casting out demons.

“Hapa ni kwa commander,” the rogue preacher shouted and slapped the potbellied man like a toddler.

The video has sparked hilarious reactions on social media, considering that the man had been hired to act.

“Hio kofi yote juu ya mia mbili. Nairobi shamba la mawe,” a social media user reacted.

“This guy should be jailed. It’s an assault,” another social media user commented.

Here’s the trending video.

